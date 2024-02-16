Quo Vadis





Feb 15, 2024





In this video we share An Angel's Message to Valentina Papagna for February 4, 2024





Valentina's message from an angel follows here:





During today’s Holy Mass, just as the distribution of Holy Communion was almost finished, I was kneeling in my pew and thanking our Lord for receiving Him when suddenly, to my amazement, a large group of people came into the Cathedral from the Chapel.





These were Holy Souls, and there were so many of them.





Enveloped in darkness, they were walking directly towards the Altar.





It was an eerie sight because of the darkness they brought with them.





There were men and women.





I was so shocked and thought, ‘What is this?





Who are these people? Where did they come from? ’





As I thought this, many voices spoke in unison, saying, “We are so many.





We are like sand in the sea.





You cannot even count us.





We are totally rejected, and nobody remembers us.





We have been walking in procession, from one part to another, for a long, long time, and nobody can help us. ”





“Lady, we come to this church—please help us.





We are tired of begging.





Please don’t reject us.





Offer us to the Light and ask God to be merciful to us, ” they said.





At that moment, I offered them to our Lord.





I said, “Lord Jesus, I surrender these souls to You, and please be merciful to them and take care of them. ”





I prayed the Our Father and Hail Mary quite a few times for them.





After that, they just disappeared.





Also, Valentina received another Angelic message one day earlier on February 2, 2024.





That message follows here:





During the night, the angel came and took me to Purgatory.





We arrived at a run-down building that had many dirty windows.





As we entered the building, I did not see any souls, but I felt them still present outside of it.





The building was generally in a very messy state.





The angel told me the souls were waiting till I finished the cleaning.





Inside, the angel instructed me on what to do.





He told me to clean the windows and tidy the place, and he said, “I will help you. ”





The angel said, “Don’t worry, you are doing a great job.





The souls need this last cleansing so that they can enter Heaven. ”





When we finished, the angel said, “Our Lord Jesus would like to see you. ”





Suddenly, we found ourselves in the presence of our Lord Jesus in Heaven.





Our Lord said, “Valentina, My child, I brought you here so that you can tell Me if you did a proper job.





Did you do a good job?





Did you clean the windows properly, tidy the place and clean everything the way you are supposed to? ”





I answered, “Yes, my Lord, I tried my best.





I think I did everything right. ”





He said, “Good. That is all I want to know. ”





Our Lord smiled.





He was happy with the job I had done.





I said, “Lord Jesus, what can I do for You?





Would You like me to wash windows for You or anything else? ”





He smiled and said, “No, you have already done that.





Here, you don’t need to wash windows – everything is spotless; this is Heaven. ”





Suddenly, our Lord Jesus came close and started talking to me in Croatian.





I thought, ‘Doesn’t He know I am Slovenian.





Why is He talking to me in Croatian? ’





Speaking in Croatian, He said, “I would like for you to create something beautiful for Me, something unusual, to surprise Me—to make Me happy. ”





To my left, drapes suddenly appeared very high up, as tall as the Cathedral.





Jesus said, “See those drapes. Would you go and remove them?





Mary, My Mother, will help you.





Would you do that for Me? ”





I could hear Blessed Mother conversing with some ladies behind the drapes, but I could not see her.





I said, “Yes, Lord, I will do that. ”





I thought, ‘How am I going to remove these drapes—they are so high. ’





Suddenly, the Holy Spirit enlightened me in the presence of the Lord.





I understood that removing the drapes is like removing the veil from people’s eyes so they can see the truth—to see what is truly happening in the world.





People are blind to what is happening in the world.





Our Lord referred me to our Blessed Mother as she would help me and guide me to spread the Holy Word of God to people so they would change and repent.





I thought to myself, ‘How am I going to create something beautiful for our Lord to surprise Him? ’





I was starting to worry.





Suddenly, as I turned around, a beautiful wooden container appeared to my left.





In it stood the most beautiful three little naked baby angels.





They were giggling, laughing, talking to each other, and playing.





They were so adorable.





“Oh, how beautiful you are, ” I said, looking at the baby angels.





“You made by day.”





