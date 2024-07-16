BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Podcast #17 - Decrypting The Bible, Babylonian Magic and Religion w/ Red Pill Cartel
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
18 views • 10 months ago

On this episode I was a return guest on the Red Pill Cartel Podcast and we talked about how to decrypt the Bible, the Babylonian Magic slavery system that has taken over the planet, one of the books left out of the Bible and about religion in general.


If you are super religious you might find this information a bit triggering but I implore you to listen with an open ear and mind so that you can do your own research to prove to yourself that I am correct or not with what I shared.


Red Pill Cartel Podcast - https://open.spotify.com/show/6vPK0NDMb9wDMmSuWveNN5

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redpillcartelpodcast2/


Connect with me via any of the links below:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790

Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/

Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246

Todd & Me Merch - https://www.amazon.com/s?rh=n%3A7141123011%2Cp_4%3ATodd+%26+Me&ref=bl_sl_s_ap_web_7141123011

Email - [email protected]

Keywords
bibleanunnakichristreligionmoneygovernmentancient hidden historybabylonian magic
