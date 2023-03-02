38) DOENÇA DO MAL [1] - Verdade e humilhação

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Esta é a outra parte do vídeo -- 43) DOENÇA DO MAL [2] - A Gente da Mentira: https://www.brighteon.com/866bb87b-0107-4671-8901-69fa4ce4dcd4
Créditos ao canal AmazingPolly, Janeiro 26, 2023:Truth Has Nothing to do With Reality: https://rumble.com/v278462-truth-has-nothing-to-do-with-reality.html
#RestaurarPortugal e/ou #RestaurarPT
Website: https://restaurarpt.wixsite.com/home
Canal principal: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/restaurarportugal/
YT: https://www.youtube.com/@restaurarportugal/
YT: https://www.youtube.com/@RestaurarPT/