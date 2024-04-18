MY THOUGHTS ON PANAMA DAY 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here is my initial commentary on Panama City. This is day number two for me in Panama and I'm telling you everything that I discover as I discover it.
If you have any questions about buying property in Costa Rica or in Panama or you're looking to eliminate your Canadian tax debt, get a hold of me right away www.kevinjjohnston.me