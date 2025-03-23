BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
World's FIRST Plant-Based, 100% Natural Melatonin: Herbatonin
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
53 followers
0
22 views • 5 months ago

Video introducing Herbatonin: the World's FIRST Plant-Based, 100% Natural Melatonin by https://tinyurl.com/TheBestMelatonin (should redirect to: https://symphonynaturalhealth.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=4&affid=143)

to compensate for the effects of glyphosate

SAVE 10% by applying the coupon code below when checking-out:

howtodieofnothing

To ensure that you start getting better zzzzzzz's, ASAP!, forward a copy of your order confirmation email to any of the below:

[email protected] (PRIMARY)

[email protected]

[email protected]

and then either leave me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975, or cell: 305.297.9360

with the date & approx. time of your email since I do NOT check emails regularly.

To view the "Powerpoint," visit:

https://tinyurl.com/HerbatoninPowerpoint

For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide, visit either: tinyurl.com/GlyphosateGuideor tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 , print-out: https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,

and fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

SWEET DREAMS! =)

Keywords
natural melatoninherbatoninbest melatoninsafe melatoninbetter than any sleeping pillplant-based melatonin
