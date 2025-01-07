BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sovereign Sisters Podcast | Episode 45 | Reclaiming Sovereignty
In this #SovereignCast episode, we explore the profound insights of Ken Bartle on Consciousness, Natural Law and Humanity's New Epoch. Ken dives into the concept of sovereignty — the art of men and women using their God-given talents to achieve self-mastery while honoring others. Ken highlights the importance of life values, or virtues, describing them as the conscious secret that modern neuroscience and psychology still struggle to define.

Through his remarkable research, Ken resolves the mystery of consciousness and reveals how we can thrive as sovereign individuals. He explains how 20 natural laws, gifted by our Creator, render man-made legislation unnecessary, paving the way for true freedom for all.

Don't miss this enlightening conversation with one of today's most thought-provoking researchers and philosophers!

🌟 New Episodes LIVE Every Monday at 4pm PT~5pm MT~6pm CT~7pm ET

🎧 Sovereign Sisters Podcast #SovereignCast 🎧

🎧 Watch on YouTube @SovereignSistersPodcast 🎧

🎧 Watch on Rumble @Sovereign Sisters 🎧

