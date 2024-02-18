Greg Reese: Hydrogels in COVID "Vaccine" as Programmable Human Interface - 🙄 LET US HELP YOU FILL IN THE BLANKS!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nano.gov
.
Yeast Genome Editing
https://www.microbialtec.com/yeast-genome-editing.html?gclid=Cj0KCQiAzoeuBhDqARIsAMdH14FovZ-g2wh7w74ESnJwHW2PflDGwwext4DzquxzqcDSPNNKz9iyQoIaAlpiEALw_wcB
.
(2024) Ian F. Akyildiz: Engineering Yeast Cells to Facilitate Information Exchange https://arxiv.org/abs/2401.13712v2?trk=feed_main-feed-card_reshare_feed-article-content
.
(2019) Electrochemical biosensor for CRISPR/Cas13a powered miRNA diagnostics | IEEE Conference Publication | IEEE Xplore https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8956561
.
(2019) A biosynthetic dual-core cell computer | ETH Zurich https://ethz.ch/en/news-and-events/eth-news/news/2019/04/biosynthetic-dual-core-cell-computer.html
.
(2023) Digital data storage on DNA tape using CRISPR base editors | Nature Communications
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-023-42223-4
.
ITU Journal on Future and Evolving Technologies (ITU J-FET) https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/Pages/default.aspx
.
toroidal field of the heart - Google Search https://www.google.com/search?q=toroidal+field+of+the+heart&tbm=isch&prmd=ivsnmbtz&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiaiufCgbOEAxXkGGIAHc_eClIQrNwCKAB6BAgBEEY&biw=412&bih=722
.
(2016) Mapping the Human Biofield - University Of California https://youtu.be/p4SYv95cP68?si=Y7YkBY24DdvvxBYv
.
5g deployment was a military undustrial weapon
https://www.google.com/search?q=5g+deployment+was+a+military+undustrial+weapon&sca_esv=9e981a18954981ed&sxsrf=ACQVn0-DbnRjFNAQ9QkVt63lpmRfI2zVXg%3A1708217861139&ei=BVbRZYCGCMamptQPwfar-Aw&oq=5g+deployment+was+a+military+undustrial+weapon&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIi41ZyBkZXBsb3ltZW50IHdhcyBhIG1pbGl0YXJ5IHVuZHVzdHJpYWwgd2VhcG9uMgkQIRgKGKABGAoyCRAhGAoYoAEYCki9SlDfC1jVR3ABeAGQAQCYAb0BoAHzIaoBBDAuMzO4AQPIAQD4AQHCAgcQIxiwAxgnwgIKEAAYRxjWBBiwA8ICBBAjGCfCAgoQABiABBiKBRhDwgIFEAAYgATCAgYQABgWGB7CAgsQABiABBiKBRiGA8ICBRAhGKABwgIFECEYnwXCAgcQIRgKGKABwgIEECEYCsICBBAhGBXCAgYQIRgKGArCAggQIRgNGBUYCogGAZAGCQ&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#sbfbu=1&pi=5g%20deployment%20was%20a%20military%20undustrial%20weapon
.
802.15.6 ieee - Google Search https://www.google.com/imgres?imgurl=https%3A%2F%2Fd3i71xaburhd42.cloudfront.net%2Fc25d487419da33d8b41a42055b37f76a023ddb0c%2F6-Figure1-1.png&tbnid=u2ah8m2YDlJ4XM&vet=1&imgrefurl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.semanticscholar.org%2Fpaper%2FAn-Energy-Efficient-2R-MAC-Based-on-IEEE-802.15.6-Yang-Li%2Fc25d487419da33d8b41a42055b37f76a023ddb0c%2Ffigure%2F0&docid=iDLRF4s9_6ossM&w=1642&h=1240&source=sh%2Fx%2Fim%2Fm4%2F2&kgs=3d3f4cbb091b7931#imgrc=4_p-L1DSI4DvhM
.
IEEE 802.15.4 protocol in Smart Grid https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/ieee-802154-protocol-smart-grid-jebarani-evangeline-s
.
(2020) engineered Ecoli fluorescent bionanosensor.
PANACEA: https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://ianakyildiz.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/panacea.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwjErbCfq5qDAxWwIjQIHY1MBB8QFnoECA0QBg&usg=AOvVaw2ngg1loxz97p6SNTR2rHFS
.
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9149878
.
(2020) Modelling and Implementation of Complex Systems.
EECORONA: Energy Efficiency Coordinate and Routing System for Nanonetworks https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-030-58861-8_2
.
Who is Ian F. Akyildiz & The I.T.U ?
https://rumble.com/v3yvin1-who-is-ian-f.-akyildiz-and-the-i.t.u-.html