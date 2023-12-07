BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BETTER options for TIME's 'Person of the Year' than Taylor Swift
50 views • 12/07/2023

Glenn Beck


Dec 6, 2023


TIME Magazine has named Taylor Swift its 'Person of the Year' for 2023 and Glenn and Stu have some ... thoughts. Yes, Swift has cemented herself as one of the most popular people in the world. But she also ruined football for Stu. So, are there any better options for person of the year? Glenn and Stu go through a few, including who the leftists should really choose: The presidents of Harvard, MIT, and UPenn who shockingly made excuses for anti-Semitic chants and threats. How, in the world of freakouts over "microagressions," can you make excuses for calling for the genocide?!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OrJYWmNGIWE

Keywords
timeglenn becktaylor swiftperson of the yearbetter options
