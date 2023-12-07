BETTER options for TIME's 'Person of the Year' than Taylor Swift

Glenn Beck





Dec 6, 2023





TIME Magazine has named Taylor Swift its 'Person of the Year' for 2023 and Glenn and Stu have some ... thoughts. Yes, Swift has cemented herself as one of the most popular people in the world. But she also ruined football for Stu. So, are there any better options for person of the year? Glenn and Stu go through a few, including who the leftists should really choose: The presidents of Harvard, MIT, and UPenn who shockingly made excuses for anti-Semitic chants and threats. How, in the world of freakouts over "microagressions," can you make excuses for calling for the genocide?!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OrJYWmNGIWE