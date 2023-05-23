Burny Hill - 'Mother' - Two times 'Mother' - Medley-covers of John Lennon & Pink Floyd with lyrics

'Mother' - Two times 'Mother' - Medley-cover, lyrics: Part I - 'Mother' - by John Lennon Mother, you had me But I never had you I, I wanted you You didn't want me So, I I just got to tell you Goodbye Goodbye ... Father, you left me But I never left you I needed you You didn't need me So, I I just got to tell you, mm Goodbye Goodbye ... Children, don't do What I have done I couldn't walk And I tried to run So, I I just got to tell you Goodbye Goodbye ... Mama don't go Daddy come home Mama don't go Daddy come home ... Mama don't go Daddy come home Mama don't go Daddy come home Mama don't go Daddy come home Mama don't go Daddy come home ... Mama don't go Daddy come home Mama don't go Daddy come home Mama don't go Daddy come home Mama don't go Daddy come home ... Part II - 'Mother' - by Pink Floyd: Mother do you think they'll drop the bomb Mother do you think they'll like the song Mother do you think they'll try to break my balls Ooooh aah, Mother should I build a wall ... Mother should I run for president Mother should I trust the government Mother will they put me in the firing line Ooooh aah, is it just a waste of time ... Hush now baby don't you cry Mama's gonna make all of your Nightmares come true Mama's gonna put all of her fears into you Mama's gonna keep you right here Under her wing She won't let you fly but she might let you sing Mama will keep baby cosy and warm ... Ooooh Babe Ooooh Babe Ooooh Babe Of course Mama's gonna help build the wall ... Mother do think she's good enough for me Mother do think she's dangerous to me Mother will she tear your little boy apart Oooh aah, mother will she break my heart ... Hush now baby, baby don't you cry Mama's gonna check out all your girl friends for you Mama won't let anyone dirty get through Mama's gonna wait up till you come in Mama will always find out where You've been Mamma's gonna keep baby healthy and clean ... Ooooh Babe Ooooh Babe Ooooh Babe You'll always be a baby to me ... Mother, did it need to be so high ... -- Burny Hill - 'Mother' - Two times 'Mother' - Medley-covers of John Lennon & Pink Floyd with lyrics 23-05-2023 -

