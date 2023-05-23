Burny Hill - 'Mother' - Two times 'Mother' - Medley-covers of John Lennon & Pink Floyd with lyrics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Mother' - Two times 'Mother' - Medley-cover, lyrics:
Part I - 'Mother' - by John Lennon
Mother, you had me
But I never had you
I, I wanted you
You didn't want me
So, I
I just got to tell you
Goodbye
Goodbye ...
Father, you left me
But I never left you
I needed you
You didn't need me
So, I
I just got to tell you, mm
Goodbye
Goodbye ...
Children, don't do
What I have done
I couldn't walk
And I tried to run
So, I
I just got to tell you
Goodbye
Goodbye ...
Mama don't go
Daddy come home
Mama don't go
Daddy come home ...
Mama don't go
Daddy come home
Mama don't go
Daddy come home
Mama don't go
Daddy come home
Mama don't go
Daddy come home ...
Mama don't go
Daddy come home
Mama don't go
Daddy come home
Mama don't go
Daddy come home
Mama don't go
Daddy come home ...
Part II - 'Mother' - by Pink Floyd:
Mother do you think they'll drop the bomb
Mother do you think they'll like the song
Mother do you think they'll try to break my balls
Ooooh aah, Mother should I build a wall ...
Mother should I run for president
Mother should I trust the government
Mother will they put me in the firing line
Ooooh aah, is it just a waste of time ...
Hush now baby don't you cry
Mama's gonna make all of your
Nightmares come true
Mama's gonna put all of her fears into you
Mama's gonna keep you right here
Under her wing
She won't let you fly but she might let you sing
Mama will keep baby cosy and warm ...
Ooooh Babe Ooooh Babe Ooooh Babe
Of course Mama's gonna help build the wall ...
Mother do think she's good enough for me
Mother do think she's dangerous to me
Mother will she tear your little boy apart
Oooh aah, mother will she break my heart ...
Hush now baby, baby don't you cry
Mama's gonna check out all your girl friends for you
Mama won't let anyone dirty get through
Mama's gonna wait up till you come in
Mama will always find out where
You've been
Mamma's gonna keep baby healthy and clean ...
Ooooh Babe Ooooh Babe Ooooh Babe
You'll always be a baby to me ...
Mother, did it need to be so high ...
--
Burny Hill - 'Mother' - Two times 'Mother' - Medley-covers of John Lennon & Pink Floyd with lyrics 23-05-2023
-