BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Oklahoma Making Strides for Justice
Deprogramming with Grace's Dad
Deprogramming with Grace's Dad
17 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 02/10/2024

Peggy Hokett is a Covid hospital protocol widow who has been walking the halls of the Capitol building in Oklahoma. With her persistence she has finally gotten the attention of the state representatives. She has obtained many signatures on a petition to be filed with the attorney general in hopes to open an investigation into the many hospital Covid deaths which sadly included her late husband, Raymond Hokett.

Allen Martin's 18 year old daughter, Trista, was killed by the Pfizer BioNTech Covid Injection on November 9th, 2022.

Both Allen and his wife Taylor have become fierce activists against Big Pharma fraud and lies. They now work to save other families from going through the horror they experienced, while also trying to find some justice for their daughter's murder..

****************

Links for this episode:

Petition for Attorney General to investigate https://www.change.org/p/petition-for-attorney-general-to-investigate

We Are The Evidence: Covid-19 Vaccine Injuries https://rumble.com/v3lp78m-covid-19-vaccine-injuries-we-are-the-evidence.html

https://www.justicefortrista.com/

https://www.justicefortrista.com/hospital-murder/

https://wethepatriotsusa.org/shot-dead-movie/

https://deathbyhospitalprotocol.com/

Grace Flyer https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/qhveqo13xz3icrukrdzne/Grace-Flyer-Final-Elizabeth.pdf?rlkey=xrx7okvx9u8dzlq51tkm4q7td&dl=0

Danielle Flyer https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/r8h434aeh7dkfq5mxmtxf/danielle-flyer.pdf?rlkey=c2vkn3y9ivd15tu8181sqs5eo&dl=0

***************

To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/

To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe


Keywords
oklahomamakingstridesfor justice
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy