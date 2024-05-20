'Rona Tyrants: Yes, They Did Know

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“We didn’t know any better”?
That’s bullshit.
A lot of people knew better.
The full episode is linked below.
Redacted News | Iran Helicopter Mystery Deepens, Global Terror Alert Issued By U.S. (20 May 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4wdy0l-breaking-iran-helicopter-mystery-deepens-global-terror-alert-issued-by-u.s..html