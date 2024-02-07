BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
VACCINATED CELINE DION CANCELS 2024 TOUR DATES
Tami's Topics Of The Week
Tami's Topics Of The Week
184 views • 02/07/2024

At the time Celine Dion had to cancel her shows in Las Vegas in October 2021, she had planned to reschedule the shows for 2023 and 2024. As of right now, she has canceled all remaining shows for the year 2024. The vaccinated singer recently made a brief appearance at an award show, but can still no longer sing live anymore due to vocal cord damage.

Link to article the internet has gone to great lengths to hide that states that yes, Ms. Dion did in fact receive the jab: https://www.ibtimes.sg/fact-check-did-celine-dion-cancel-las-vegas-show-because-injury-after-taking-covid-19-vaccine-60934



Keywords
healthmusclesvaccinatedspasmspop starneurologicalceline dion
