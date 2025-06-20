BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🚨News reported Trump considers dropping NUKE on Iran
106 views • 2 months ago

🚨🇺🇸🇮🇷 Fox News now reporting that Trump is considering dropping a nuclear bomb on Iran

NOT Breaking, (possible problems uploading images, so not changing) video is from yesterday evening. June 19th. Things keep changing??? for the worse - Cynthia

🔗 Spencer Hakimian (https://x.com/i/status/1935804677938966722?mx=2)

📝 So they went from "no war" to "yeah maybe nuke Iran" in like a week.

Adding:

Trump administration boosts monitoring of possible Iran-backed cells in U.S., as Trump weighs strikes, sources say - CBS News

As President Trump is contemplating potential U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, law enforcement officials have stepped up surveillance of Iran-backed operatives in the United States, multiple sources told CBS News.

FBI Director Kash Patel has increased efforts to monitor possible domestic sleeper cells linked to Hezbollah — a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization backed by Iran — since Israel's Operation Rising Lion offensive began earlier this month, U.S. officials said.

Both the White House and FBI declined to comment. The threat from Iranian operatives has worried current and former administration officials since Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was assassinated on Mr. Trump's orders in January 2020.

🔗 CBS News 

📝 Intel Slava - Let’s be honest here, this is just an excuse to go after Anti-War movements before they can form and to chill opposition speech. Given recent events in California, this may also represent a wider effort to crackdown on dissent in general.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
