Exposing Zionist Lies
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
61 views • 1 week ago

The 'Big Con Job' of October 7:

Most of the world knows about the October 7th attack on Israel. Most of the world still believes that the Hamas attackers were just terrorists and they killed between 1,200 and 1,400 Israeli citizens, including beheading babies and murdering IDF personnel, along with mass rape. Most of the world has also fallen for another massive propaganda lie, being thrust upon us by a media that we thought we could trust. Still, sadly, this is not the case, as most of the Western media is under Zionist control.

Chris Gunness, the former UNRWA chief spokesman, explains it all in this video, produced by Double Down News.


Video Source:

Double Down News

Closing Theme Music:

'What The Sands Saw' by Alex Melodic

Fesliyan Studios


Video editing software using CapCut


Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Double Down News, CapCut, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


pce tue23:25

