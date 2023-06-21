BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich - Microwave Radiation Can Facilitate Mind Control and Mass Shootings
TowardsTheLight
TowardsTheLight
201 views • 06/21/2023

Jun 20, 2023


Source: www.brighteon.com/bc29d1b2-d0d8-4b9c-b676-7f74bcff542b

There is a curious link between the emergence of new technology and the scourge of a devastating pandemic, points out Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. Reiner is an attorney who has written many articles and several books on issues like banking and law. He dissects how the research of Barrie Trower revealed a treasure trove of information regarding the horrifying effects of microwave radiation on the human body. Can microwave radiation alter the state of the human mind? Reiner argues that it can. He also says that it can potentially facilitate geoengineering, mind control, and mental agitation - the kind of dissociation that you might find in a serial killer! Microwave radiation, he shares, is like a manipulation of the human brain.

Keywords
5gagenda 2030digital currencydigital id
