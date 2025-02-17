BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Special Announcements About The Freedom Under Natural Law Conference - 2 Day Event February 22-23
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
18 followers
Follow
19 views • 6 months ago

Are you ready for a spectacular event full of great speakers, teachers and musicians!? We're excited to announce more details & news about the next @FreedomUnderNaturalLaw conference going live this whole weekend of February 22nd.. This will be the forth event that Leslie has been working behind the scenes for, with fellow friends & collaborators within The One Great Work Network.. I've been included in the organization team this year as well, so we will be sharing a few reveals about the event in this episode..


There is a special taplink (biolink hub) for the event which includes links to the presenters, the FUNL website, telegram chat room and facebook group where you're invited to join.

https://taplink.cc/funl4


website: https://freedomundernaturallaw.com


Please share the news about the conference where & when you can! There are some fliers in the telegram & facebook groups that you can easily download and share on social media.


All our other works, channels, platforms and contacts can be found in our links below:

https://taplink.cc/dissolvingthedivide

We also have a dedicated Odysee channel for our show, which allows you to download any videos on there in-browser for free & no hassle..

https://odysee.com/@Dissolving-The-Divide:4


https://taplink.cc/lesliepowers

Her website: https://alivethrive.life

she's also a part of a great network of researchers and truth speakers

https://onegreatworknetwork.com


Derek's portal of conscious content of over 300 videos: https://linktr.ee/derekbartolacelli


he's also a part of a weekly discussion table:

https://taplink.cc/onegreatworkwarriors


As You can see, we're quite active and got a lot more to come, so stay tuned and invite your friends and family!


Thank you for watching

