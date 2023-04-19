X22 REPORT Ep. 3048a - Did LaGarde Just Say The Quiet Part Out Loud? Economic Crisis Planned

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3048a - April 18, 2023
Did LaGarde Just Say The Quiet Part Out Loud? Economic Crisis Planned
The GND is falling apart in Germany, they are paying 45% high electric costs, and they need to get nuclear energy from France. The fuel prices are moving up again and the Biden admin are trapped in this. The Ds are planning to crash the market when the Rs don't raise the debt ceiling, playbook known.
