Dams Are Breaking: The Financial Reset & The Coming Broadcast

In this powerful third episode of The Tsunami of Truth, host Kristy Allen details the converging events signaling a global shift. From coronal mass ejections and geopolitical tremors to the imminent collapse of corrupt systems, the "dams" are breaking.





Kristy breaks down the three critical markers to watch for, including a historic financial reset that will zero out mortgages and student debt, the role of Space Force technology, and the coming global broadcast. This 8-hour, 10-day "Tsunami of Truth" will reveal long-hidden crimes, evidence, and trials, fundamentally reshaping our world.





While this period of detox will be challenging, it is a necessary step toward sovereignty, transparency, and freedom from debt slavery. Learn how to spiritually and practically prepare for this unprecedented event and understand why nothing can stop what is coming.





Key Topics Discussed:





The Financial Reset (RV/GCR)





Zeroing Out of Debt





The Quantum Financial System (QFS)





The Emergency Broadcast (EBS)





Spiritual Preparedness





The Fall of the Cabal





Critical Mass & Collective Awakening





🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨





Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/



