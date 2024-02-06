Israeli-Palestine Conflict Chronicles: 5-6 Feb 2024⚡️

Chronicle of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: events of February 5 - 6, 2024





▪️In the northern part of the enclave, various Palestinian groups are increasing their activity in the coastal areas. Hamas militants attack IDF patrols and strongholds, and the Israelis respond with airstrikes on suspected enemy concentration areas.





▪️In the central part of the Gaza Strip , the intensity of fighting remains weak - neither side is advancing from occupied positions. The IDF attacks Palestinian-controlled settlements, and they, in turn, fire mortars.





▪️Massive artillery and air strikes by the Israeli Army continue in Khan Yunis and the surrounding area. The destruction of buildings in the surrounded city is required to facilitate the upcoming cleanup operation.





▪️Apparently, no offensive actions are being carried out. For a long time, Palestinians have been claiming fighting at Nasser's hospital. However, the IDF is in no hurry to occupy the hospital, probably for political reasons.





▪️Pro-Iranian formations attacked the positions of pro-American forces at the Al-Omar oil field. The second target of the kamikaze UAV attack was the US base Green Village , located in the same area.





▪️The US-British coalition air force carried out several strikes on Houthi-controlled territory. The targets were located in Al-Hodeidah, Saada and Sana'a governorates. Ansarallah once again announced the continuation of the fight.





▪️And the very next day it became known about an attack on three civilian ships in the Red Sea . At the same time, the Houthi speaker announced only two attacks; the third incident was reported by British naval services.

