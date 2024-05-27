BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Full Clip Of Brand New Mandela Effect Footage Of The Hindenburg Disaster
Truthtalker911
Truthtalker911
41 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
140 views • 11 months ago

What really gets me is the swastika on both sides of it when its really the flat Earth symbol for free energy and USA burned that shit to the ground filming it on purpose yet is another even better footage of it none of us ever saw b4


this video breaks down the various Mandela Effects about the actual Hindenburg disaster of the German Nazi airship blimp that had a swastika on it and were flying it here in America where it was sabotaged and then recorded on film on purpose to scare anyone who saw it from ever getting on a blimp or an airship ever again as the plan worked

Keywords
godsolarknowledgelightmatrixearthcosmologyskywordrealityflatgreatancientadamsmikeconceptiondiamondbroringeclipseeffecttotalancestorshourssanchez
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy