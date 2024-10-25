'Israeli Soldiers Refusing To Fight In Gaza!– w_ Scott Ritter & Jose Vega

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Increasing numbers of Israeli soldiers are becoming disillusioned with fighting in Gaza and other areas of conflict in Lebanon and the West Bank, leading some to refuse to return to the battlefield. According to a report in Israeli outlet HaMakom, interviews with over 20 parents and fighters in a range of battalions have revealed increasing disatisfaction in the ranks.