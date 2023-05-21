BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

You know people who have the "Agent Smith" programming of the Matrix. You see them every day...
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
1272 views • 05/21/2023

In the movie, The Matrix, Agent Smith has the ability to enter any body, at any time, and that often happens when the Matrix is threatened by Neo.

This scenario is a reflection of our real world. For example, you're having a conversation with a friend/family member/partner and everything is fine until you mention something like 9/11 was inside job.

Now watch what happens, up pops the Agent Smith to replace the person you were just having a conversation with to attack you because all truths threaten the Matrix, which gives them feeling of safety, security and purpose in this "hologram" reality.

Most people have had the Agent Smith programing since birth. These programed people become the guardians of the Matrix, protectors of the narrative and enforcers of indoctrination which holds together our false concept of reality like super glue.

If you are not one of us, you're one of them.

Think critically,

Source @awakenedspecies

Thanks to Mart for Link & Jim Crenshaw for Title

Keywords
matrixred pillblue pillagent smith
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy