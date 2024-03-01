JFK Coup-Assassination Inside Story. American Putsch in 1963. Deep State Cover Up.

Everything changed in 1963. The Real Story of the 1963 American Putsch-Takeover (Forum Borealis) Interviews Joseph P. Farrell.



The backstory on the American factions in 1960's including BigWallStreet, CIA, FBI, BigNaziInternational, BigOil, BigMob and more. Warren Commission cover-up. Detailed Deep State analysis. US treasury dollars. Debt free notes. Kennedy family.

BIO: Joseph P. Farrell Ph.D. at www.GizaDeathStar.com has a Ph.D. in patristics from the University of Oxford and is the author of 20+ books. Farrell is incredibly well researched, providing a wealth of historical references. He specializes in connecting history, finance, physics and controversial alternative history - the backstory.

His remarkable book series includes: McCarthy, Marshall, and the Other International, Babylons Banksters and Nazi International: The Nazis Post War Plan to Control Finance.



