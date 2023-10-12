BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Don't Be Caught By This Nasty Surprise When Buying That Property! This 23 Year Career RE Agent Tells You What To Look Out For
Seeking Nexus
Seeking Nexus
12 followers
0
123 views • 10/12/2023

Don't Be Caught By This Nasty Surprise When Buying That Property! This 23 Year Career RE Agent Tells You What To Look Out For


NY Real Estate Agent CHRIS BERGER is a licensed real estate agent in NY and FL
https://bergerpoints..com


Chris is a Home Masonry Expert and realtor with a combined 40+ years of property management, sales and renovation experience.

Chris specializes in helping 1st time home buyers and investors find the deals they really want!

Contact Chris at: [email protected]

https://bergerpoints.com


Get your copy of The BergerPoints 1st Time Home Buyers Check List here:
https://madmimi.com/signups/142e188b3a664d9b8a3acfe382d1cfc3/join




#experiencedrealtor #firsttimehomebuyer #firsttimehomebuyers #firsttimebuyer #realtor #propertymanagement #propertyinvesting #fixandfliprealestate #fixandflips #fixandsell #fixandfliprealestate #saleofland #putnamcounty #putnamny #duchesscountyny #tipsforbuyingahome #tipsforbuyers #tipsforbuyingahousein2023 #tipsforbuyingahouse #tipsforbuyingyourfirsthouse #buyahouse #howtobuyahouse #howtobuyahome #howtofixahome #howtofixahomeandremodelit


 

Keywords
realtorpropertymanagementfirst time home buyerspropertyinvestingfixandfliprealestatefixandflipsfixandsellsaleoflandputnamcountyputnamnyduchesscountynytipsforbuyingahometipsforbuyerstipsforbuyingahousetipsforbuyingyourfirsthousebuyahousehowtobuyahousehowtobuyahomehowtofixahomeseller financinglower your interest ratemortgage rate tipsexperienced realtorfirst time home buyerfirst time buyer
