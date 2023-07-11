BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Get Ready For Climate Lockdowns ... Deadly Virus Spreading Across Europe Due To 'Climate Change' (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
84 views • 07/11/2023

Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth1 at:-

https://youtu.be/04kXiNpeOgg

 11 Jul 2023Climate change brought malaria to US, spreading Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic fever, causing illness all over world. All links are below.


Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have

a PayPal account under [email protected]

Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.


Please subscribe to my other channels; links are below.


neverlosetruth1   

 / @neverlosetruth1932  


neverlosetruth4

 / @neverlosetruth4


neverlosetruth5

 / @neverlosetruth5


odysee

https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/

Twitter

https://twitter.com/neverlosetruth


https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/10/climate/heat-waves-europe-deaths.html


https://www.un.org/en/chronicle/article/climate-change-and-malaria-complex-relationship


https://twitter.com/NEWSMAX/status/1678762314093453312


Dr. Suneel Dhand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Off3tYCl1oo&t=0s


Euro Parliament

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vrv3TLF-eA4


Deborah Tavares

https://odysee.com/@StopTheCrime:d/062623-Call-To-Decision-Pastor-Butch:a


IF THERE IS A PROBLEM WITH ANY LINK PLEASE REFER TO YOUTUBE PAGE.


https://odysee.com/@StopTheCrime:d

Keywords
climate changeglobal warmingmalariaweather modificationco2floodingterraformingweaponizationfiresalarmismfossil fuellock downs
