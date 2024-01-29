Create New Account
Liberals pretend to be scared by Danielle Smith and Tucker Carlson being in the same room
Liberal Cabinet ministers took to the press to accuse Smith of bringing nefarious 'MAGA' forces into Canada by participating in an event with Carlson.

https://www.rebelnews.com/liberal_cabinet_ministers_danielle_smith_tucker_carlson_steven_guilbeault_crosshairs



