Hochul’s Soldiers in the Subway, Uniparty Folies, Transjengas, Jews vs. Jesuits in Hollywood

CTB 2024-03-07 Nick Fuentes “Sex With Women Is Gay”

Topics list:

* Far-Left Catholic female “Governor” of New York puts armed soldiers in the NYC subway.

* The prison-industrial complex.

* Still masked! “Munchhausen by virtue signal”

* Trump vs. Biden: what’s the difference?

* Slave training: cops dressed as soldiers.

* Castle Rock v. Gonzales (2005): the ROMAN CATHOLIC “Supreme Court” says cops owe you NOTHING.

* Unions aren’t on your side, EITHER.

* Soldiers “help” in “Catholic hospitals”.

* Israeli military “helps” too!

* “National Guard” is not a “militia”.

* The Colossus of Rhodes and the Transjenga of Hudson Bay.

* Roman Catholic Queen of Heaven worship “Marist College” the epicenter of NY tyrannical outrage.

* Who really runs New York (and controls the government guns)?

* How you can make a difference.

* Parents cloning children.

* The shocking facts behind Brooke Shields and her family.

* Olivia Wilde and the Black Nobility.

* When you have a PsyOp to reinforce, bring in Hollywood.

* Jews vs. Jesuits in Hollywood.

* “Halloween” and the Reformation.

* What happened to Michael Landon and his family?

* The Catholics behind “Kanye”.

* Nigel Farage naked?!

* The many women (alive and dead) of Nigel’s flings (in and out of marriage).

* Nancy Pelosi’s stock-trading miracles!

