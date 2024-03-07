BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hochul’s Soldiers in the Subway, Uniparty Folies, Transjengas, Jews vs. Jesuits in Hollywood
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
8 views • 03/07/2024

CTB 2024-03-07 Nick Fuentes “Sex With Women Is Gay”

Topics list:

* Far-Left Catholic female “Governor” of New York puts armed soldiers in the NYC subway.
* The prison-industrial complex.
* Still masked! “Munchhausen by virtue signal”
* Trump vs. Biden: what’s the difference?
* Slave training: cops dressed as soldiers.
* Castle Rock v. Gonzales (2005): the ROMAN CATHOLIC “Supreme Court” says cops owe you NOTHING.
* Unions aren’t on your side, EITHER.
* Soldiers “help” in “Catholic hospitals”.
* Israeli military “helps” too!
* “National Guard” is not a “militia”.
* The Colossus of Rhodes and the Transjenga of Hudson Bay.
* Roman Catholic Queen of Heaven worship “Marist College” the epicenter of NY tyrannical outrage.
* Who really runs New York (and controls the government guns)?
* How you can make a difference.
* Parents cloning children.
* The shocking facts behind Brooke Shields and her family.
* Olivia Wilde and the Black Nobility.
* When you have a PsyOp to reinforce, bring in Hollywood.
* Jews vs. Jesuits in Hollywood.
* “Halloween” and the Reformation.
* What happened to Michael Landon and his family?
* The Catholics behind “Kanye”.
* Nigel Farage naked?!
* The many women (alive and dead) of Nigel’s flings (in and out of marriage).
* Nancy Pelosi’s stock-trading miracles!

