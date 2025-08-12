Maria Zeee-Wearables For Your Health? Not So Fast W/ Inesa Ponomariovaite

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 83 | RFK Jr. recently said his “vision” is for every American to be wearing a wearable device within 4 years. Has the MAHA crew explained the potential health impacts of wearables? EMF concerns? Inesa is a holistic health expert who focuses specifically on these issues. She says not only is the EMF associated with wearables, our phones, towers, etc. absolutely detrimental to our health, these devices and the frequencies in them can control our behavior and health, and is a furthering of the transhumanist agenda.