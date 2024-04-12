No Taxes For Blacks - Stressed Power Grid - Biden Jacked?

Democratic congresswoman suggests black people be exempt from paying taxes as form of reparations





A Democratic congresswoman is calling for black Americans to be exempt from paying taxes as a form of reparations — though she admitted that the plan may not work because many poorer black people “aren’t really paying taxes in the first place.”





Jasmine Crockett, a freshman representative from Texas, said she heard a celebrity — though she could not remember which one — propose making black people tax-exempt, and thought, “I don’t know that that’s … necessarily a bad idea,” she recounted in an interview with “The Black Lawyers Podcast” last week.





“One of the things they propose is black folk not have to pay taxes for a certain amount of time because … that puts money back in your pocket,” Crockett told host J. Carter.





https://nypost.com/2024/04/10/us-news/democrat-congresswoman-suggests-black-people-be-exempt-from-paying-taxes/









Energy experts sound alarm about US electric grid: ‘Not designed to withstand the impacts of climate change’





As heat ramps up ahead of what forecasters say will be a hotter than normal summer, electricity experts and officials are warning that states may not have enough power to meet demand in the coming months. And many of the nation’s grid operators are also not taking climate change into account in their planning, even as extreme weather becomes more frequent and more severe.





All of this suggests that more power outages are on the way, not only this summer but in the coming years as well.





https://edition.cnn.com/2022/05/31/us/power-outages-electric-grid-climate-change/index.html









Think The Power Grid Is Stressed Now? Wait Until We Get More Electric Cars





With more Americans turning to electric vehicles (if you can find one!) due to the sky high gas prices, courtesy of the Biden administration, there is one thing they are not telling you.





The pressure that too many EV's too soon, will put on our power grid.





"As EV ownership expands, and more charging expands, especially in people's homes, we're going to be putting a huge load on the grid" said climate expert and author Marc Morano, "At the same time, the other force that's happening is they're trying to shut down fossil fuels across the country."





https://ktrh.iheart.com/featured/houston-texas-news/content/2022-04-15-think-the-power-grid-is-stressed-now-wait-until-we-get-more-electric-cars/









‘I want a drug test’: Trump says Biden was ‘higher than kite’ at State of the Union address





Donald Trump has insinuated that President Joe Biden may have been under the influence of drugs during his State of the Union (SOTU) address last month. The former Republican presidential candidate made these comments during an interview with radio broadcaster Hugh Hewitt on Thursday (April 4). Referring to reports of cocaine being found in the White House in July last year, Trump claimed, without offering evidence, that Biden was "all jacked up" and "higher than a kite" during his March address.





https://www.msn.com/en-in/news/world/i-want-a-drug-test-trump-says-biden-was-higher-than-kite-at-state-of-the-union-address/ar-BB1laJGm