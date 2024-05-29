First Person - Russian Assault on the position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - a Norwegian mercenary/NATO soldier and AFU soldier were Eliminated

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Assault on the position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the first person: a Norwegian mercenary/NATO soldier and AFU soldier were eliminated.
The Russian serviceman first fired from an AK-74M, and when approaching the dugout, he threw an RGD-5 grenade there.
Inside the shelter, the fighter found an NLAW anti-tank system and a Swedish AT-4 anti-tank grenade launcher.
The eliminated militant, dressed in a Norwegian army uniform 00:46 , had an American rifle with him. On the shoulder is the chevron of the Telemark battalion (the main mechanized formation of the Norwegian ground forces).