Jabalia Camp Jaw Dropping Staggering Destruction Everywhere From Sick Sadistic IDF Troops Having Fun
AlHadath
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sjFf0zVTVvU
الحدث" ترصد الأوضاع في مخيم جباليا بعد انسحاب جزئي للجيش الإسرائيلي
Al-Hadath monitors the situation in Jabalia camp after a partial withdrawal of the Israeli army
Aljazeera Mubasher
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=He8y9Z16PRU&t
لحظة إطلاق النار بالقرب من مراسل الجزيرة مباشر في جباليا
The moment of shooting near Al Jazeera Mubasher correspondent in Jabalia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwxdOwaEFzM&t
كانت تؤوي آلاف النازحين.. الاحتلال يحرق ويدمر مدارس أبو زيتون بمخيم جباليا
It was housing thousands of displaced people. The occupation burns and destroys Abu Zeitoun schools in Jabalia camp
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5MFVNzL8liM&t
لا يمكن تصوره ما لم تشاهده العين".. الاحتلال يخلف دمارًا هائلًا وسط جباليا
It is unimaginable unless the eye sees it.” The occupation causes massive destruction in the center of Jabalia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXR5_bvyE1k
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ql81A6a4hQ8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TvEQxumFV7w