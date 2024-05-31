BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jabalia Camp Jaw Dropping Staggering Destruction Everywhere From Sick Sadistic IDF Troops Having Fun
alltheworldsastage
1009 followers
15 views • 11 months ago

Jabalia Camp Jaw Dropping Staggering Destruction Everywhere From Sick Sadistic IDF Troops Having Fun

AlHadath

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sjFf0zVTVvU


الحدث" ترصد الأوضاع في مخيم جباليا بعد انسحاب جزئي للجيش الإسرائيلي

Al-Hadath monitors the situation in Jabalia camp after a partial withdrawal of the Israeli army


Aljazeera Mubasher

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=He8y9Z16PRU&t


لحظة إطلاق النار بالقرب من مراسل الجزيرة مباشر في جباليا

The moment of shooting near Al Jazeera Mubasher correspondent in Jabalia


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwxdOwaEFzM&t


كانت تؤوي آلاف النازحين.. الاحتلال يحرق ويدمر مدارس أبو زيتون بمخيم جباليا

It was housing thousands of displaced people. The occupation burns and destroys Abu Zeitoun schools in Jabalia camp


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5MFVNzL8liM&t


لا يمكن تصوره ما لم تشاهده العين".. الاحتلال يخلف دمارًا هائلًا وسط جباليا

It is unimaginable unless the eye sees it.” The occupation causes massive destruction in the center of Jabalia


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXR5_bvyE1k

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ql81A6a4hQ8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TvEQxumFV7w


israelpalestinegenocidegazaforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar
