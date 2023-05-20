@StevenDKelley @ChristianRoyal @JoseVera @Roy&Ziggi May 19th, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.truthcatradio.com Please, us, we the people rise up to demand to order the Marine Corp, to be called to OCCUPY THE GETTY, Liberate Pedo-facility & rescue the child sex slaves under the Getty Centre in LA and worldwide bunkers. Please universe shut down the elite mafia, free our sex-child slaves and return them to the surface. Steven explains: Please understand what we are doing: intentions change reality from layer to layer, manifestation of beams of light, intentions of forgiveness, choose life, true unconditional love to victims and perpetrators, healing love is human´s shield.
The Steven D Kelley Show is broadcast live every Thursday night at 9:00pm EST on www.truthcatradio.com During the week you can listen to a recording of the last show on a loop there.
Truth is a precious thing that should never be censored, shadow banned, or sold. Please comment on this video as if it was a right that you are about to lose. Share it everywhere you can.
We encourage every listener to copy, download, and re-distribute this content. Please use software to copy, or email me at [email protected] for instructions on how you can get these files on flash drive to be up-loaded to any platform.
For a free pdf copy of my book, "Lasers, Caver's & Magic" send me an email to [email protected].
For free healing email me [email protected]
If you want to become a Jedi, email me [email protected]
If you would like to contribute to our expenses please use PayPal: [email protected]
Please say the contribution is for friend or family so they do not treat it as a business transaction.
You can also use Patreon: Steven D Kelley