💥 Russian Msta-S howitzers destroy Ukrainian command posts, strongholds, and armored units — MoD

Strikes by the 25th Army with extended-range shells disrupted enemy control, clearing the way for a Russian assault.

Adding:

Ukraine’s Trump-pledged Patriots delayed until spring 2026 — Spiegel

The first system won't be available for at least 8 months, per government source

'Germany could then get a battery originally intended for Switzerland. All subsequent deliveries would take even longer'