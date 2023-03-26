03.26.23 Cider Sunday: Shacksbury Cidery Deer Snacks Wild Dry Hard Cider 2.75/5*

This is a another one of those acquired tastes I'm assuming.She runs 6.0 for the ABV, 0 IBUs and the SRM was a clear crisp 8 by my eye.

I can't say if it's the wild apples or the wild yeast but this was an interesting if not very tasty cider.

Thanks for coming by and spending some time with me.

