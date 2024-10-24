My History with Corruption Part 1

Join me in this episode as I reflect on the profound impact of philosophy on my life choices and moral compass. I discuss the importance of introspection in guiding actions and delve into the theme of redemption, exploring societal desensitization to ethical boundaries. Drawing parallels to historical practices and personal anecdotes, I emphasize the influence of societal norms on individual destinies and cultural values. Through introspective recollections, I challenge societal norms, stressing the consistency in moral teachings for a cohesive understanding of ethics. Reflecting on my upbringing, I share childhood experiences that instilled universal values and underscore the enduring impact of early lessons on moral integrity. Don't miss this episode's exploration of personal experiences and philosophical outlook shaped by upbringing, emphasizing the importance of upholding universal values for a harmonious society.





