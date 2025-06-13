Mark Jeftovic: Globalism, BTC, & a Future Between Dystopia & Utopia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mark Jeftovic discusses the advance of globalism and his contrarian take on where it goes next. He argues that the accelerating speed of technological change is the driving force of world events today. Nation states are ceding power to network states and other actors. He explains the bitcoin monetary regime change, how stablecoins are extending dollar dominance, and whether the financial system will hold together long enough to get us to the Algorithm Ghetto. He comments on the arrival of singularity, why he remains optimistic, and staying sovereign!
*Support Geopolitics & Empire!
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!
Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com
Escape Technocracy course (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
PassVult https://passvult.com
Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics
Websites
Bombthrower https://bombthrower.com
Bitcoin Capitalist https://thecryptocapitalist.com
easyDNS https://easydns.com
Canadian Readiness Network https://invite.ready.ca
About Mark Jeftovic
Mark E. Jeftovic is the co-founder and CEO of the easyBrand group of companies (easyDNS, Domainsure, Zoneedit, and the cron scheduling service Cronly, among others).
He is also founder of Bombthrower Media which includes The Bombthrower and premium newsletter The Bitcoin Capitalist.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)