Serena Williams: A Legacy of Power, Passion & Purpose | News Plus Globe
newsplusglobe
22 views • 4 months ago

Serena Williams: A Legacy of Power, Passion & Purpose | News Plus Globe

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Serena Williams — the queen of the court, fashion icon, and fearless advocate. With 23 Grand Slam titles and an unmatched legacy, Serena changed tennis forever. From breaking records to breaking barriers, her journey is nothing short of legendary.


Watch now as News Plus Globe looks back at Serena’s most powerful moments, both on and off the court.


📌 Like, comment, and subscribe for more inspiring sports stories!


#serena #ytshorts #tennis #news #⃣ #SerenaWilliams #TennisLegend #GrandSlamQueen #WomenInSports #NewsPlusGlobe

serena williamssports newsnews plus globeserena williams legacyserena tennisserena grand slamserena williams highlightstennis legendswomen in sportsserena williams biographyserena fashionserena motherhoodvenus and serenaserena williams retirementgreatest female athlete
