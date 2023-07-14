“Father of QE” Economist: CBCD Scheme Will Require Implanted Microchips in Humans

The US Federal Reserve Bank will unveil its Fed Now payment system sometime this month. According to the central bank, FedNow will “facilitate nationwide reach of instant payment services by financial institutions—regardless of size or geographic location—around the clock, every day of the year.” FedNow is not the only digital money project coming from the US central bank. The Fed also plans to introduce a digital currency known as a CBDC, meaning central bank digital coin.





The coin will be programmable. Programmable means that central bankers and government agencies could turn on and off digital money and decide how, when, where, and if you can spend it. But this plan is more ominous. A highly respected economist recently said that he was told CBDCs will require humans to be implanted with microchips.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Eddie Da Cuna. Airdate 7/14/23





You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf