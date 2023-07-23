BLACK DEMOCRAT SUPPORTERS would ALL FLEE if they knew the real history.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“All the black people who support the Democrat’s politics, policies, and party would FLEE if they knew the true history of the Democrat party.”
Kamala said, she wants us to know history. No she doesn’t.
If Blacks knew the “real” history of the democrat party, they would leave the democrat party.
So let’s get the word out!
Dr. Interracial on twitter (X)
@billysandytodd
