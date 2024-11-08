RT News - November 8 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nov 8, 2024
rt.com
The doors are open for talks - Vladimir Putin hails the courageousness of Donald Trump following his unprecedented political comeback. Germany's traffic light coalition ends on red, as it implodes over a row about aid to Ukraine which sees the Finance Minister booted out of office. We hear the frustrations of one of the parties of the former government. Israeli football fans are attacked by a mob following a game in Amsterdam. Tel Aviv demands action from the Dutch authorities, as rescue planes are dispatched to bring the supporters home.