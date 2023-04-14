BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
4/14/23 Trump NRA, Bout Telegram, Doctrine of Discovery Land Grab #Trump/Kennedy2024 - #youarefreetv
You Are Free TV
150 views • 04/15/2023

4/14/23: Victor Bout, “Merchant of Death”, signals Trump in Danger as Pence booed but NRA still withholds endorsement... Meanwhile, UN/Vatican/Biden quietly going after Native lands in the name of New World “Equity” scam...

Please Support Andy Bigg's Bill HR79- USA out of the WHO! Call your REP! 202-224-3121!
https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/79?s=1&r=61

Sign the Petition and Alert your REP:
https://sovereigntycoalition.org/

Trump Speech at NRA Annual Conference:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/watch-live-president-trump-2023-speaks-at-national-rifle-association-nra-convention-in-indianapolis/

Pence Boo-ed at NRA Conference Speech:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/mike-pence-gets-booed-at-nra-convention-in-indiana-video/

CIA Intel in Teixera "Leak":
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/the-arrest-of-a-21-year-old-national-guard-member-for-leaking-classified-docs-leads-to-more-questions-than-answers/

Teixera "Cyber Transport", Airforce Intel Unit:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11971537/Only-God-decide-happens-National-Guardsman-panicked-call-arrest.html

Victor Bout Telegram to Trump:
https://nationalfile.com/viktor-bout-calls-on-president-trump-to-lead-an-uprising-against-the-globalists/

Raytheon Dir of Intelligence plane crash:
https://www.newswars.com/media-blackout-raytheon-director-one-of-four-dead-in-florida-plane-crash/

Vatican formally rejects 1823 Doctrine of Discovery:
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/vatican-formally-rejects-doctrine-of-discovery-after-indigenous-calls

Gov. Noem signs EO Protecting 2A from Bank discrimination:
https://news.sd.gov/news?id=news_kb_article_view&sys_id=325ad60c1b1aa59093f84262f54bcb68&spa=1

Mike Lindell Election Crime Bureau Summit:
https://www.news-leader.com/story/news/local/ozarks/2023/04/14/mike-lindell-announces-return-to-springfield-for-event-election-fraud-security/70116629007/

You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!

YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

For ALL Viewers,10% discount:  

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV  

CODE: YAFTV

To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

PayPal: [email protected]

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
https://franksocial.com/tabs/userprofile/YAFTV
https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!  We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Terrorists!  Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!

