‘It’s critical’: Texas abortion ban challenger joins forces with the Biden-Harris campaign

President Biden is going on offensive on reproductive rights, and he is getting help from one of the women most affected by her state's abortion ban. Amanda Zurawski, the lead plaintiff in a Texas lawsuit, joins The Weekend to discuss her new work with the campaign.





Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:





https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html











