Decentralize TV - Ashton Addison joins Mike and Todd to talk about Future of Cryptocurrency and Privacy

To learn more, visit: www.youtube.com/@CryptoCoinShow
- Decentralized TV Introduction and Guest Welcome (0:24)
- Ashton's Journey as a Decentralized Nomad (1:43)
- Settling in Austin and Bitcoin Adoption (4:16)
- Bitcoin's Role and Challenges (10:50)
- Privacy Coins and Market Manipulation (26:54)
- AI and Blockchain Integration (57:23)
- Future of Cryptocurrency and Privacy (1:10:01)
- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (1:10:33)
- Stablecoins and Government Regulation (1:10:46)
- Challenges with Tether and Treasury Bonds (1:15:16)
- Centralized vs. Decentralized Exchanges (1:17:33)
- Government Spending Transparency and Blockchain (1:19:07)
- Dogecoin and Government Corruption (1:22:21)
- Independent Media and Blockchain (1:25:08)
- AI and Crypto Education (1:25:36)
- Prompt Engineering and AI Tools (1:45:59)
- Unincorporated Nonprofit Associations (UNA) (1:46:16)
- Ranger Deals and Discounts (1:48:07)