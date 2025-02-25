BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Decentralize TV - Ashton Addison joins Mike and Todd to talk about Future of Cryptocurrency and Privacy
DecentralizeTV
DecentralizeTVCheckmark Icon
347 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
184 views • 6 months ago

To learn more, visit: www.youtube.com/@CryptoCoinShow


- Decentralized TV Introduction and Guest Welcome (0:24)

- Ashton's Journey as a Decentralized Nomad (1:43)

- Settling in Austin and Bitcoin Adoption (4:16)

- Bitcoin's Role and Challenges (10:50)

- Privacy Coins and Market Manipulation (26:54)

- AI and Blockchain Integration (57:23)

- Future of Cryptocurrency and Privacy (1:10:01)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (1:10:33)

- Stablecoins and Government Regulation (1:10:46)

- Challenges with Tether and Treasury Bonds (1:15:16)

- Centralized vs. Decentralized Exchanges (1:17:33)

- Government Spending Transparency and Blockchain (1:19:07)

- Dogecoin and Government Corruption (1:22:21)

- Independent Media and Blockchain (1:25:08)

- AI and Crypto Education (1:25:36)

- Prompt Engineering and AI Tools (1:45:59)

- Unincorporated Nonprofit Associations (UNA) (1:46:16)

- Ranger Deals and Discounts (1:48:07)


Keywords
mike adamsspecial reportinterviewsbrighteon broadcast news
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy