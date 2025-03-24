BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
AJ (Open Minds): Cultivating International Perspective, Globalism, & Going Back to Self
Geopolitics & Empire
AJ discusses living an international life and how that has enabled him to develop a broader perspective which allows him to see things differently. We get his take on the global elite and their plans for world domination, civilizational cycles, geopolitics, the state of Europe, collapse of the West, expatriation, and more!


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation


**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape Technocracy course (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

Open Minds Inc. Telegram https://t.me/OpenMindsInc


About AJ

AJ is a Belgian-British entrepreneur who has been trying to make sense of the world we live in.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
collapseaiglobalismcultureeuropetechnocracynatotranshumanisminternationalismexpatexpatriationinternationalizationlatam
