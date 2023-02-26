And We Know 2.25.2023 EXPOSURE on so MANY LEVELS, pharma, Ukraine, PLANDEMIC, FRAUD, DARPA, ETC. PRAY!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LT of And We Know
Feb 25, 2023
Get the best anti-inflammatory found in nature: 🍑🥑🍇
http://agewithawk.com/
😍 Get 51% Off by Clicking Here ^^^
—————————————————
🍳 Hit your weight management goals faster with this #1 keto supplement
http://ketowithawk.com/
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!
————————————a
ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/
—————————————
My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/
—————————————————
MUSIC
Cellos and Violins
https://audiojungle.net/item/cellos-and-violins/25871219
Cringe- "Are you planning on traveling to East Palestine?"
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/154433
Russia interrupts moment of silence https://t.me/realKarliBonne/154422
Get people into a room, knock heads and get things done https://t.me/realKarliBonne/154396
NTSB official on the train derailment: https://t.me/PepeMatter/14611
Cofounder of CODEPINK, the ultimate leftist organization, speaks highly of the Republicans in Congress who are anti-war and puts down the Democrats who are supporting the war in Ukraine. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12677
#1 The political establishment and the left used the covid-19 crisis to push for nationwide mail-in voting. https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/6560
Secretary of Defense Chris Miller just went on Timcast and absolutely blew away the narrative that President Trump was trying to stage a military coup on January 6th. https://t.me/realKarliBonne/154493
Paul Harvey: If I were the Devil...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S9NoQHgjM_0
———————————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/
➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk
➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/
➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow
📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc
*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u
➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup
➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2awy3y-2.25.23-exposure-on-so-many-levels-pharma-ukraine-plandemic-fraud-darpa-etc.html