World War III: Mary at Cuapa Tells What Heaven Wants - Explaining the Faith with Fr. Chris Alar
Published a month ago

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith


reloaded - video processing on brighteon since January 6th!


Streamed live on Jan 6, 2024



The approved Marian apparitions at Cuapa, Nicaragua, are incredibly connected to Fatima in that Mary tells us what Heaven wants us to do and why. We need to listen to avoid WWIII and other chastisements that will come if we don't. Fr. Chris Alar explains what you need to know.



“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.


For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q44F5qyQKeM

