World War III: Mary at Cuapa Tells What Heaven Wants - Explaining the Faith with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith
reloaded - video processing on brighteon since January 6th!
Streamed live on Jan 6, 2024
The approved Marian apparitions at Cuapa, Nicaragua, are incredibly connected to Fatima in that Mary tells us what Heaven wants us to do and why. We need to listen to avoid WWIII and other chastisements that will come if we don't. Fr. Chris Alar explains what you need to know.
Discover more about the Catholic faith on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/catholicism
Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation
To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith
or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts
Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy
“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.
For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q44F5qyQKeM
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.