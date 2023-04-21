There Is Always A Hidden Agenda

Malicious Clowns

* You can always count on our media to do one thing: lie to you.

* They have a 100% success rate of failing at the truth.

* Trust nothing these idiots tell you, ever.

* This isn’t an accident; they love this.

* Why are insiders leaking out information now?

* Nothing you see from the left-wing media that does damage to a Dem is done out of journalism; there’s some hidden agenda.

* The left will do nothing to damage the liberal cause — unless there is a greater liberal cause to defend.

* This is being done for a reason.

* The MSM are starting to panic.

* They’re going to have to flip the script.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 21 April 2023

https://rumble.com/v2jm4s4-the-2020-election-plot-exposed-ep.-1996-04212023.html

