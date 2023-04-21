There Is Always A Hidden Agenda

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Malicious Clowns
* You can always count on our media to do one thing: lie to you.
* They have a 100% success rate of failing at the truth.
* Trust nothing these idiots tell you, ever.
* This isn’t an accident; they love this.
* Why are insiders leaking out information now?
* Nothing you see from the left-wing media that does damage to a Dem is done out of journalism; there’s some hidden agenda.
* The left will do nothing to damage the liberal cause — unless there is a greater liberal cause to defend.
* This is being done for a reason.
* The MSM are starting to panic.
* They’re going to have to flip the script.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 21 April 2023
https://rumble.com/v2jm4s4-the-2020-election-plot-exposed-ep.-1996-04212023.html