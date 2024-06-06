Russian Attack on Ukrainian Su-25 Aircraft with a Lancet loitering munition

Yesterday, Russian forces carried out another attack on the Dolhyntseve airfield near Kryvyi Rih, striking a Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft with a Lancet loitering munition. Despite strong countermeasures, the drone was able to reach its target.

Since September 2023, this is at least the fifth documented instance of successful strikes against aircraft at this facility. Over this period, the Russian Armed Forces have disabled a total of three Su-25s and two MiG-29 fighters: four strikes used Lancets, one used the X-35 cruise missile.

📌 It is noteworthy that while in previous raids the AFU aircraft were parked in the open, this time the aircraft was in a shelter with camouflage nets. Although Lancets are equipped with remote detonation for such cases, it cannot be ruled out that the aircraft sustained repairable damage.

This, in turn, once again confirms the importance of having such structures for aircraft on airfields. Preferably not improvised, but permanent.

