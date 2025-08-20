TOMORROW on The HighWire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Special Guest: Dr. Paul Thomas
And Jefferey Jaxen Reports:
-New Illinois Law Mandates Mental Health Screening for Public Schools
-ICAN Legal Win Reinstates HHS Federal Task Force for Safer Childhood Vaccines
-Travel and Dog Ownership Latest Target in Race to Net Zero
📅 August 21st, 2025
⏰ Thursdays, 11AM PT | 2PM ET
📺 Watch at: TheHighWire.com/WATCH