Environmental and Health Impact plus Psychological and Political Implications
128 views • 5 months ago

Toxic skies, sterile soils, and engineered UV radiation are deliberately crippling ecosystems and human health. Forests implode, fisheries collapse, and 36+ nations face famine—all while covert climate operations destroy Earth’s ozone layer. This isn’t “natural”: it’s #ClimateEngineering warfare, designed to dumb down, debilitate, and control populations. From aluminum-laced rains to fungal plagues, every breath and bite is poisoned. Watch the explosive interview exposing who profits from planetary death.


#SoilDeath #WeatherWarfare #BiologicalAssault #WakeUpHumanity


🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

mike adamscurrent eventsbrighteon highlights
